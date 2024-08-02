'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Jethalal to catch early flight, Babita to drop him off

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The viewers of the sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are set to witness Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), who loves to sleep as much as he can, abandon his sleep for work.

In the upcoming episodes, Jethalal has to catch an early morning flight to Hyderabad for business reasons. This will be a big challenge for him, especially as he will be packing and preparing for the trip till late at night.

What keeps Jethalal's excitement high is not the trip itself but a promise made by Babita ji (played by Munmun Dutta). Babita and Iyer (played by Tanuj Mahashabde) have promised to drop Jethalal at the airport in the morning.

It will be interesting to see whether Jethalal will be able to wake up early and catch his flight, or if he will miss the opportunity to see Babita ji early in the morning.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the longest-running sitcoms, first aired in 2008 and is now in its 17th year with over 4,100 episodes.

The show stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Nitish Bhaluni as Tapu, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada, and Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' airs on Sony SAB.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dilip Joshi started his acting career in 1989, playing the role of Ramu in the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

The romantic musical, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, stars Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles.

The actor was also seen as Bhola in the 1994 musical romantic drama 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles.

Dilip has also featured in movies like 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Khiladi 420', 'One 2 Ka 4', 'Dil Hai Tumhaara', 'Humraaz', 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa', and 'What's Your Raashee?'.

