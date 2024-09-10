Taapsee Pannu to star in action-thriller film titled ‘Gandhari’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller film “Gandhari” directed by “Joram” Filmmaker Devashish Makhija.

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

For the film, Taapsee is once again joining hands with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon.

“There’s a special kind of magic that happens when Kanika and I come together to work on a film,” the actress said.

She said that with “Gandhari”, she is venturing into new emotional depths.

“I’m thrilled to explore this intense character. I did action nine years ago, and I’ve been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways.”

“After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper, and ‘Gandhari,’ with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit. Collaborating with Netflix and Kathha Pictures allows us to craft bold, unique, and impactful stories. Working with Netflix has always been rewarding, as it enables us to reach a broader audience who shares our passion for filmmaking.”

“Gandhari” also marks the sixth instance of Taapsee and Dhillon’s partnership that commenced with Anurag Kashyap’s “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dillruba” and its sequel “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and Rajkumar Hirani-directed hit “Dunki”.

Dhillon said: “The film dives deep into the essence of a mother’s unwavering love and ferocity. Don’t mess with a tigress’ cub, because she will destroy you! Taapsee and I are coming together for a fiery- raw -action thriller for the first time! And we are excited to bring this powerful tale of revenge and redemption!”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, director of original films at Netflix India, said: “’Gandhari’ is a gripping emotional story with heightened personal stakes. This one-of-a-kind action thriller is a testament to our commitment to delivering stories that are both unique and deeply engaging.”

