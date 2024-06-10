T20 World Cup: Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct over dissent towards umpire

Kensington, June 10 (IANS) Australia’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter player Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group B match of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

“Wade was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match’,” said a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

It added that one demerit point has also been added to Wade’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia’s innings, when Wade blocked a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid back to the bowler after pulling out initially.

He insisted to on-field umpire Nitin Menon that it should be signalled a dead ball, instead of a dot ball. When it didn’t happen, Wade then argued with the umpires over the decision, with Australia eventually winning the match by 36 runs.

"It's very rare for him to block the next one, especially Wadey. I think he didn’t really have the intention (to face up) – it followed him, he blocked it, and Wadey just asked the question. Wadey obviously felt it went one way and Jos at the time felt it went the other," said leg-spinner Adam Zampa after the match ended on Wade’s fiery exchange with Menon.

Australia opener Travis Head suggested music being played loudly at the venue prompted Wade to pull out of the delivery. “All Wadey was doing was looking for clarification because he felt like he pulled out. When a bloke has gone four and four off the first two balls, it’s very rare for him to block the next one, especially Wadey.”

“I think he didn’t really have intention (to play a shot). It followed him, he blocked it. Wadey just asked the question. They obviously went the other way that it was deemed fair and we moved on.”

England captain Jos Buttler offered his take on the events featuring Wade and the on-field umpires. “He pulled away and then played it. The umpire was like, ‘Well, you sort of played it.’ But he said he pulled away. To be honest, I was thinking about many other things at that point.”

On-field umpires Menon and Joel Wilson, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madangopal levelled the charge. Wade admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. Australia are currently in second place in the Group C points table and will face Namibia in Antigua on June 12, followed by playing against Scotland at St Lucia on June 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.