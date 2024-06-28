T20 World Cup: South Africa’s road to final -- A show of gritty character and close wins

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 28 (IANS) In the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, the Aiden Markram-led South Africa were hugely tested in the majority of their games, but they showed gritty character to still find a way and come out on top eight consecutive times, which has now taken them to the title clash against India at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

It will be the first time South Africa will be featuring in the final of a men's cricket World Cup, whether it's ODIs or T20Is. Last year, the women’s team entered the final of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil, where they became runners-up.

Now, Markram & Co have a chance to go one step further in the title clash to lift a T20 World Cup title and add to South Africa men’s trophy triumphs in cricket after winning the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998. IANS takes a look at how South Africa have progressed to the final of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Group D

Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at New York

At the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje took career-best figures of 4-7 from his four overs as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for just 78. Contributions from Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, and Tristan Stubbs helped South Africa chase down the total with 3.4 overs and six wickets to spare.

Beat Netherlands by four wickets at New York

Fast-bowler Ottniel Baartman took impressive figures of 4-11 while Nortje and Marco Jansen took two wickets each as South Africa restricted Netherlands to 103-9 on a tough pitch. But the early part of the chase left South Africa in trouble, as they were reduced to 12/4.

A 65-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (33 off 37 balls) and David Miller kept South Africa steady in the chase before the latter got his team over the line with seven balls to spare through his 59 not out off 51 balls.

Beat Bangladesh by four runs at New York

Klaasen (46 off 44 balls) and Miller (29 off 38 balls) rescued the Proteas with a 79-run stand and helped them post 113/6. Rabada (2/19) and Nortje (2/17) played crucial roles in limiting the Bangladesh batting line-up to 109/7, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj taking two wickets in the final over while conceding six runs to finish with 3-27.

Beat Nepal by one run at St Vincent

At the Arnos Vale Stadium, Reeza Hendricks top-scored for the Proteas with 43 off 49 balls as South Africa made a lowly 115/7 against Nepal, with Kushal Bhurtel taking four wickets. In defence of the total, left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 4-19 as South Africa kept Nepal to 114/7 and sealed another tight win.

Super Eight stage

Beat the USA by 18 runs at Antigua

Quinton de Kock was brilliant in his 74 off 40 balls, including hitting seven fours and five sixes, while captain Markram provided support with a solid 46 off 32 balls, followed by Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs sharing a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket as South Africa posted 194/4, their highest total in the competition.

In reply, Kagiso Rabada's double strike in the Powerplay and him taking a wicket at the fag end to pick 3-18, while Maharaj, Nortje and Shamsi took a scalp each as South Africa managed to come out on top of another close game.

Beat England by seven runs at St Lucia

Under glorious sunshine at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, de Kock smashed a blazing 63 as England restricted South Africa to 163/6. Despite a late counterattack from Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone, South Africa managed to hold their nerve to get a thrilling last-over win. Maharaj and Rabada took two wickets each while Nortje and Baartman took a scalp apiece.

Beat West Indies by three wickets via DLS method at Antigua

In a rain-hit virtual knockout clash, South Africa kept their cool under pressure to seal their semifinal spot, Shamsi picked 3-27 to play a crucial role in restricting the West Indies to 135/8.

In reply, South Africa were reduced to 15/2, before rain came and forced their target to be readjusted to 123 in 17 overs. Despite West Indies striking with scalps, Rabada and Jansen took them home with boundaries at decisive times to script another close win for South Africa.

Semifinal: beat Afghanistan by nine wickets at Trinidad

At the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, on a pitch providing excessive movement and inconsistent bounce, Jansen (3/16), Rabada (2/14), Nortje (2/7) and Shamsi (3/16) propelled South Africa to bowl out Afghanistan for just 56. Despite losing de Kock early, Hendricks (29 not out) and Markram (23 not out) helped South Africa chase down the target inside nine overs.

