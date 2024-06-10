T20 World Cup: Kohli, Yuvraj, and Bumrah meet NBA legend John Starks after India beat Pakistan

New York, June 10 (IANS) The 2011 World Cup-winning teammates Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli shared a laugh with National Basketball Association (NBA) legend and former New York Knicks point guard John Starks in the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The India great coordinated the reunion between the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy and the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy, following the viral social media collaboration between the ICC and NBA at the start of the tournament that featured India captain Rohit Sharma.

Yuvraj accompanied Starks as he got a sneak peek into the Indian cricket team's preparations while they were warming up on the ground. Singh introduced Kohli to Starks and they had a hilarious interaction, with Kohli even joking about how Yuvraj can't play basketball because of his knees

"Best swing in the game. That's why he plays golf now. Basketball? Knees are no good."

The former India cricket all-rounder also introduced Starks to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who had a light-hearted interaction with Starks about the difference between baseball and cricket. "It's a bit like baseball, but a little faster. As simple as that!"

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador Yuvraj Singh embarked on a special journey when he attended two world-class sporting events on the same day.

Yuvraj began his day in New York watching the eagerly-awaited clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. He finished his journey in Boston, at the TD Garden for Game Two of the ongoing NBA Finals series between the Celtics and the Mavericks. After the Celtics sealed their Game 2 win, Singh spoke to Celtics' guard Derrick White about their performance and cricket.

