T20 World Cup: 'Kohli cops a lot of criticism, which is not right', feels Warner

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Ahead of the all-important Super Eight match against India in the T20 World Cup, Australia opener David Warner came in support of Virat Kohli and said the batter faces a lot of unnecessary criticism for his strike rate.

Kohli played knocks of 24 and 37 runs against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Super Eight matches after the flop show in group stage matches in New York.

Warner added that Kohli's enthusiasm on the field adds the fuel to the contest against India.

"It's just his passion for the game, like, he's got a knack for indetermination just for scoring runs and hunger to score runs. You know, he cops a lot of criticism, which is not right. I don't know why he cops it, but there are a lot of people out there who are big Virat supporters, like all of us," Warner said on Star Sports.

"Now, we're in awe of the great players that have played this game, and we're fortunate to take the field with. So, you know, for him, he consistently goes about his business how he does. You know, he scores a lot of runs. He's a good team man and he competes hard. And that's what we like about coming up against the Indian cricket team."

India have won both their Super Eight matches while Australia faced a defeat against Afghanistan in their last encounter. If India win the encounter, they will automatically qualify for the semis and join England and South Africa.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa said playing against India will be a huge challenge with Rohit Sharma and Kohli leading the batting line-up.

"I mean, looking forward, hopefully, to the Super 8s in the finals, there's going to be huge challenges. You look down the India's line up, Virat, Rohit. All those guys were obvious names who've been around for a long time," Zampa said.

Meanwhile, Tim David mentioned Rohit's batting is a wonderful sight and the captain is hungry for the world title. "Something about Rohit is that naturally, he's so good to watch how he plays. He's effortless the way he bats. You'd always sit down and watch him bat and it's such a joy. But I think he's got to care about his teammates, which obviously he's in that role as India's captain. And I know that he's pretty hungry for a world title as well," he said.

