T20 World Cup: Jordan replaces Wood as England opt to bowl against USA

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 23 (IANS) England have won the toss and opted to bowl first against the USA in the Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval here on Sunday.

England made one change in the playing XI as Chris Jordan came in for Mark Wood.

"We will bowl first. An early morning start, it will be tacky to start, that's the reason to bowl. Everyone's good and getting ready, has been a quick turnaround. We got a tough game, USA have played some tough cricket. We know what we have to do. I think the boys have bowled well, hopefully today's the day. Jordan comes in for Wood," England captain Jos buttler said at the toss.

On the other hand, the US have placed confidence in the same combination.

"Wanted to bowl first as well. We are going to go hard, it's a good wicket. We are going to play fearless cricket like always, let's see how it goes. We need to be more disciplined. Going to come back stronger today. Same team as the last game," the USA skipper Aaron Jones said.

Teams:

England playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

USA playing XI: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

