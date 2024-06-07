T20 World Cup: ICC admits under-fire New York pitch not up to mark, says it will remedy the situation

New York, June 6 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has admitted that pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not been up to the mark and has promised to remedy the situation in the remaining matches of the Men's T20 World Cup to be played there.

In the two matches played at the venue, teams batting first have been bowled out for below 100 and the uneven bounce and extra swing offered by the wicket has meant that teams batting second too have spent some anxious time in the middle.

In the first match of the T20 World Cup played at the venue that has been purpose-built for this event, Sri Lanka were shot out by South Africa for 77. The South Africans lost four wickets and had to bat for 16 overs to reach the target.

In the second match, India bundled out Ireland for 96 with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh claiming the majority of the wickets. India reached the target in 12.2 overs losing two wickets.

With India set to play archrivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday (June 9), there are fears that the pitch may have a big say in deciding the result of the match.

The ICC has thus responded with a statement ahead of the big clash at the stadium.

"T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," the statement said.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," the statement read.

It is now to be seen how the ICC's team of pitch experts mitigates the situation and salvages the wicket for future matches in the event.

