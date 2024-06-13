T20 World Cup: 'I think they’ve got to stick with Rohit and Kohli on top', feels Lara

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has thrown his support behind India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, urging the team to stick with the star duo despite their recent struggles in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India's opening partnership has been under the spotlight, with Kohli's performances notably below par. The prolific right-hander has registered scores of 1, 4 , and 0 in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Rohit began the campaign with a promising half-century against Ireland (52 off 37) but failed to capitalise in the subsequent matches, managing just 13 and 3 runs. Despite these setbacks, Lara believes that altering the opening combination could disrupt the team's balance and emphasised the importance of consistency, particularly in the top order.

"India had the option to play a left-right opening partnership. They went with two great players, two guys who’ve done a great job for India with the bat for their individual franchises as well, in terms of the captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I think they’ve got to stick with it. If you make changes on top, Virat Kohli has to come in the order a little bit lower, and that’s going to upset things there," Lara said on Star Sports.

The Windies great continued to express his confidence in the pair's ability to eventually deliver. "I believe that the combination India is having, India has to back the two of them. At some point in time, they’re going to come good. The batting conditions in the USA were not the very best. I don’t believe you start making changes especially if you’re winning," he added.

India's journey to the Super 8 stages was marked by a clinical seven-wicket victory over the USA in New York. The Indian bowlers restricted the co-hosts to a modest 110/8 in their allotted 20 overs, showcasing a disciplined performance. '

Suryakumar Yadav then anchored the chase with an unbeaten 50 off 49 balls, steering India home in 18.2 overs.

India wiil face Canada on Saturday in their last group stage ficture at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

