T20 World Cup: Hosein's fifer takes West Indies clinch dominant win over Uganda

Georgetown (Guyana), June 9 (IANS) Akeal Hosein claimed a five-wicket haul West Indies cruised to a 134-run win against Uganda in their second group C match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday (as per IST) at the Providence Stadium.

After opting to bat first, West Indies posted 173/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Johnson Charles' fighting 44 off 42 and Andre Russell's 30 off 17. In reply, Uganda were bowled out for merely 39 in 12 overs as Hosein recorded a stunning figure of 5-11.

Hosein's fifer was the second-best T20I bowling figure for West Indies and sixth-best in a T20 World Cup.

Batting first, West Indies opener Brandon King and Johnson Charles open their arms, scoring at a quick pace before the former was cleaned up by the left-arm spinner Alpesh Ramjani. Then came Nicholas Pooran, who smacked two sixes early in his innings.

Frank Nsubuga and Brian Masaba bowled with control and discipline, with Masaba also taking the wicket of Pooran (22). However, the West Indies batters capitalised on the occasional bad ball, hitting several boundaries during the middle overs, reports ICC.

Uganda got a big break when they dismissed big-hitting Rovman Powell (23 off 18) in the 16th over. Cosmas Kyewuta bowled Sherfane Rutherford for 22 in the 18th over. Then, big hits from all-rounder Andre Russell helped West Indies add 45 runs in the final four overs.

Defending a target of 173, the West Indies dominated Uganda's batters early in the second innings. Akeal Hosein spearheaded the attack, taking three wickets in his three overs during the Powerplay. Romario Shepherd and Russell also contributed by claiming wickets.

Akeal added fourth and fifth wickets in his remarkable spell during the seventh over, getting his first-ever T20I five-for in the process.

Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie added their names to the wicket-takers list as Uganda batters found it tough in trying circumstances and were eventually bowled out for 39 in 12 overs.

Brief scores: West Indies 173/5 (Charles 44, Russell 30*, Masaba 2-31) beat Uganda 39 (Miyagi 13*, Hosein 5-11, Joseph 2-6) by 134 runs

