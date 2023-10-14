Swami Ramdev performs Mallkhamb stunts on 'IGT 10' stage

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, who is set to grace the stage of 'India’s Got Talent' season 10, will be joining the Abujhmad Malkhamb Group, and will showcase some remarkable Mallkhamb stunts, leaving everyone astounded.

The talent reality show, 'India's Got Talent', is raising the bar with its spectacular display of talent across various genres.

The contestants have innovated and elevated their acts to impress the judges and the entire nation, and the upcoming episodes will see them bring in the festive season in the ‘Navratri Special’.

As part of the celebration, Swami Ramdev will be gracing the show to make this a joyous occasion.

Furthermore, the contestants, along with the judges, will seek blessings from ‘Durga Maa’ and perform ‘garba’, making for a delightful evening filled with music, cheer, and phenomenal acts that will leave you awestruck.

Renowned for their remarkable demonstrations of agility and power, Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad Malkhamb Group will once again stun one and all with their jaw-dropping act to the title track of ‘Omkara’.

Amazed by their dedication, Ramdev shared: "I have visited Abujhmad and heard a lot about your talent there. I've been eagerly waiting to witness your performance since then.”

“Paras (the eldest member of the group) and Suresh (the youngest member), who I think must have stepped out of home at the age of 3, have had their own journeys. And, I left home at the age of 15, so I'm here today, and you left home at the age of 3, so just imagine where you'll reach in life,” he said.

Ramdev further said: “It's remarkable to see that yoga is now considered a part of sports and I'm proud to have contributed to making yoga a part of sports."

He also shared, “Abujhmad Malkhamb Group, you've already made history in India, and now you're poised to make history on the world stage. Reading about history is great, but becoming a part of it is even greater.”

“You are someone who will undoubtedly become a part of history. Despite coming from a small place, now everyone recognizes your talent,” added Ramdev.

Furthermore, talking about how Yoga has been an integral part of their daily routine, Abujhmad Malkhamb Group’s member, Paras, shared: “Our acts are a mixture of acrobatics and Mallakhamb. Many people know about Yogrishi Swami Ramdev’s asanas, but very few can perform them properly.”

“Our team begins each day with running and performing Yogrishi Swami Ramdev’s asanas to improve flexibility. Yogrishi Swami Ramdev’s asanas serve as a great source of inspiration for us. I want to express my gratitude for introducing us to yoga, which has proven to be immensely beneficial in our daily routines,” he added.

After the breathtaking performance, Swami Ramdev joins the group and showcases some Mallkhamb stunts. Judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah will also join them on stage to demonstrate various yoga asanas.

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.