Suryakumar named captain for T20I series against Sri Lanka; Rohit to lead in ODIs

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain for India’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, while Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side in the ODI leg of the tour. Shubman Gill will be the vice-captain of both white-ball teams in the series, starting from July 27 in Pallekele.

Rishabh Pant is included in both T20I and ODI squads, as are Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Khaleel Ahmed. Riyan Parag, who made his T20I debut on the Zimbabwe tour, and Harshit Rana have received maiden ODI call-ups to the Indian team, which will have Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as other members of the 50-over side.

India will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 22 and begin their tour with back-to-back T20Is on July 27 and 28, followed by the series-ending game on July 30.

The scene will then shift to the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, which will host three ODIs on August 2, 4 and 7 respectively.

The tour to Sri Lanka is Gautam Gambhir’s first series as India’s head coach, following Rahul Dravid ending his tenure with the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies last month. The BCCI added that it will continue to monitor players' availability and participation in the upcoming domestic cricket season 2024-25.

India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

