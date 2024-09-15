Super League Kerala: Calicut FC triumph 3-0 over Malappuram FC

Malappuram, Sep 15 (IANS)The Super League Kerala 2024 witnessed a historic moment as the highly anticipated first-ever Malabar Derby unfolded between Malappuram FC and Calicut FC at the packed Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, Malappuram, on Saturday.

Despite Malappuram's initial control, Calicut FC gradually found their rhythm and their persistence paid off in the 22nd minute, when Gani Ahammed capitalised on a defensive lapse and chipped the ball brilliantly over Malappuram goalkeeper Midhun, giving Calicut the lead.

The second half saw Malappuram FC come out with renewed determination, making key changes to their lineup to turn the game around. Despite their energetic start, Calicut FC gradually regained control of the match, dictating the pace and exploiting opportunities.

The turning point came in the 62nd minute, when Calicut FC's iconic star, Kervens Belfort, found the back of the net with a well-placed shot, doubling Calicut’s lead.

Calicut FC, now full of confidence, remained solid in defence and poised to secure their first win of the season. As the game neared its conclusion, Gani Ahammed sealed the victory for Calicut with his second goal of the match during additional time, completing a memorable performance. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.