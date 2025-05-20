Sunny Deol says he’s ‘missing’ ‘papa’ Dharmendra at shoot, wants to do more trips

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol shared an adorable video with his “papa” Dharmendra and said that he’s missing the veteran star at “Border 2” shoot.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring him and Dharmendra. In the clip, the father-son duo are seen all covered up in winter wear.

The 89-year-old star is seen sipping on a cup of joe. Sunny and Dharmendra are seen engaged in a conversation. His father then ends the clip with a sweet kiss on his son’s forehead.

For the caption, Sunny wrote: “Missing you at shoot. Love u papa we need to do more such trips.”

Talking about “Border 2”, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, with Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi as co-producers.

A follow-up to the iconic 1997 war drama Border, the sequel is expected to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

The Kargil conflict saw Pakistani soldiers infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC), occupying strategic positions on the Indian side. In response, India launched a large-scale military operation to reclaim the territory.

"Border 2" is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

Sunny’s latest release is “Jaat”. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10. The film follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

In April, the makers announced the film’s sequel “Jaat 2”. Sunny unveiled the poster of 'Jaat 2' on Instagram and wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” The poster confirmed that Gopichand Malineni will return as director for the sequel.

