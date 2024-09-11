Sunil Grover on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ new season: More colourful clothes, Archana has a new stylist

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) The new season of the streaming comedy talk show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, is set to debut on September 21, and Sunil Grover has shared what differences the viewers will get to experience in the new season compared to the first season.

The actor-comedian spoke about the show, and shared that the grain of the show will remain the same but there will be new characters, new gags, and of course a new set of guests from the film industry and other walks of life.

Sunil told IANS, “The format is similar in the second season, and is an extension of season 1. But, we are presenting new characters, new guests, our clothes will be more colourful this time around. Also, Archana ji has got a new stylist in the new season. Thoda show ameer ho gaya hai, so we are also rich (laughs)”.

Archana Puran Singh, who is a veteran in the space of comedy sketch talk shows, said that the show commands a huge fan following and has penetration not just in the interior areas of India but also globally given the diaspora audience. But, she promised that the upcoming second season will be bigger and has more grandeur.

Archana told IANS, “Something new, something similar, that’s what season 2 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is all about. See, we need to understand it’s a massy show, we can’t change the content or the format of the show entirely because then the viewers will feel that the show has lost its soul. We have to work within those boundaries. But, I promise this season is going to be bigger, bolder and funnier”.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ also stars Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda.

The show is set to drop on Netflix on September 21.

