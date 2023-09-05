SUN Mobility to power over 15K e-bikes in Swiggy's delivery fleet

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) EV infrastructure provider SUN Mobility on Tuesday joined hands with the online food-delivery platform Swiggy to power more than 15,000 e-bikes in Swiggy's delivery fleet in the next 12 months.

Through this partnership, Swiggy’s last-mile delivery e-bike fleet will have access to SUN Mobility’s state-of-the-art battery-swapping technology and a wide network of battery-swapping stations.

Swiggy will be able to further its commitment to quick, dependable, and environmentally friendly deliveries by incorporating e-bikes into the ecosystem of delivery vehicles owned or leased by Swiggy's delivery executives, the company said.

"SUN Mobility is committed to promoting sustainable last-mile deliveries through electrification of the delivery fleet. Through our partnership with Swiggy, we will work towards our shared vision of reducing our carbon footprint, promoting sustainable mobility, and contributing to a greener environment," Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility, said in a statement.

Swiggy's fleet fulfils millions of orders per month, with delivery executives travelling an average of 80-100 kilometres per day.

With quick access to battery-swapping stations in close proximity to hubs of delivery activity such as busy restaurants, Swiggy aims to encourage its existing fleet of delivery executives to transition to EVs, enabling them to save up to 40 per cent of the vehicle running cost, positively impacting their earnings.

"Working with SUN Mobility allows us to solve concerns about access to battery-swapping stations. Our delivery partners can keep going without putting in extra miles or delays due to battery-swapping, all while giving them savings on fuel and vehicle maintenance and contributing to a greener environment," said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy.

The move aligns with Swiggy’s commitment to cover eight lakh kilometres per day through electric vehicles by 2025.

