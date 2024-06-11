Sumeet Raghvan celebrates 1000 episodes of 'Wagle Ki Duniya': 'It's a reflection of our world'

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) The cast and crew of 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Rishtey' have recently celebrated the milestone of completing 1,000 episodes, and the lead actor of the show, Sumeet Raghvan, shared that the show has become a reflection of our world, capturing the dreams, challenges, joys, and daily lives of Indian families.

Speaking about the same, Sumeet, who plays Rajesh Wagle, said: "It is truly remarkable. Our journey began with a simple goal, to tell the everyday stories of the common man. Today, the show has become a reflection of our world, capturing the dreams, challenges, joys, and daily lives of Indian families. It's been a true honour to share stories that resonate so deeply with our audience."

"This journey has been incredibly meaningful, and I am sincerely grateful for the unwavering support and the strong connections we've built with our audience," he added.

The cast, including Sumeet, Pariva Pranati as Vandana Wagle, Chinmayee Salvi as Sakhi, and Sheehan Kapahi as Atharva, has been pivotal in making the show a household favourite.

Pariva said: "Playing Vandana has allowed me to connect with viewers in such a meaningful way, sharing stories that reflect the everyday lives of Indian families. This show has always been about more than entertainment; it's about resonating with our audience's experiences and emotions, which is why it has always been close to my heart."

'Wagle Ki Duniya' airs on Sony SAB.

