Suman vows to make most of opportunity after return to Indian women's hockey team

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Suman Devi Thoudam, who last played for India back in the year 2022, recently made a remarkable return to the Indian women's hockey team after a gap of three years as she made it to the squad, which is set to play in the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025.

Speaking on her return, Suman said, "I'm thrilled to be making a comeback to the Indian squad. I first joined the national camp in 2016 and played for both the junior and senior national teams for a few years. My last outing with the senior team was three years ago in Bhubaneswar, where I played a Pro League match against the Netherlands in the year 2022."

When asked about her being dropped from the core team and the three-year hiatus, the 25-year-old defender asserted that she never gave up on hockey and was determined to improve and earn her spot back in the national team. "I collaborated with the coaches to further enhance my defensive skills, tackling, and man-to-man marking abilities in Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) NCOE Delhi. Over the past three years, I've focused on developing these skills to earn my place back in the national squad."

Suman, who has even played under the captaincy of former Indian player Rani, praised the unique qualities of her past and present captains and said, “Every captain brings a distinct personality to the role, and both Rani and Salima Tete offer unique strengths as leaders. Salima, being one of the senior members of the team, has not only earned respect through her experience but has also likely shaped her leadership style by learning from Rani’s example.”

With the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025 looming just a few weeks away, Suman is now determined to make the most of this opportunity and cement her spot in the team, "Now that I've made my comeback to the senior team, I know I can do better. The coaches, including Harendra (Singh) sir and Vijay sir, have worked extensively on my game and given me opportunities to play in Australia and this leg of the Pro League, and I am not going to let this go. My long-term goal is to improve my game and make the most of this opportunity to represent India."

Suman, who hails from Imphal, Manipur, also advised young hockey players to never give up on their dreams and keep working towards it, she said, “Life is a journey of highs and lows. Just because you’re facing setbacks today doesn’t mean that’s where you’ll stay. Believe in yourself, stay disciplined, and keep working hard as every sincere effort eventually finds its reward.”

Suman will now eye to prove her mettle in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, where the Indian team will play in London, Antwerp, and Berlin from June 14 to 29. India will lock horns twice against each of their four opponents — Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China. They will begin their campaign in London with a clash against the Hockeyroos.

