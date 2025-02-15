Sudan famine camp attacks alarm UN humanitarians

United Nations, Feb 15 (IANS) An escalation of fighting in and around a displaced people camp in western Sudan where famine conditions have been identified is alarming aid workers, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday that direct attacks on the Zamzam displacement camp outside El Fasher, North Darfur State, have increased over the past week.

OCHA said satellite imagery indicates the use of heavy weaponry and destruction of the main market area of El Fasher, North Darfur's capital city, Xinhua news agency reported.

"International non-governmental organizations in Zamzam have reported extensive civilian casualties, with humanitarian personnel among those reportedly killed," the office said. "Civilians, including the wounded, are reportedly being prevented from leaving the area."

OCHA said Zamzam is estimated to host hundreds of thousands of displaced people. It is also among the locations in Sudan with famine conditions, making reports of the destruction of the camp's market area particularly concerning.

The office also said the World Food Programme (WFP) reports working with its partners to deliver critical food and nutrition assistance to 300,000 displaced people in and around Zamzam. This latest round of violence puts families and life-saving operations further at risk.

"The UN demands that the parties to the conflict adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law," OCHA said. "Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited. All sides must take steps to protect civilians from harm, and those seeking to leave the area voluntarily must be allowed to do so in a safe and dignified manner."

Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Tom Fletcher, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will make a plea to aid victims of the war in Sudan.

Fletcher will announce the 2025 Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan and the Grandi Regional Refugee Response Plan for Sudan on Monday.

Dujarric said Fletcher and Grandi will call for funding of the plans, strengthened protection and support for civilians impacted by nearly two years of conflict and to assist nearly 26 million people in need within Sudan and across its borders.

