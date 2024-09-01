Subroto Cup Junior Boys to kick-off on Sept 2

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Junior Boys Category (Under 17) of the 63rd Subroto Cup will commence on Monday at various venues in the New Delhi and NCR region.

37 teams representing different states, union territories and educational organisations including three foreign countries will be vying for top honours in the competition. A total of 16 matches will be played on the opening day of the tournament at various venues.

In the opening match, Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Golaghat, Assam will face Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh at GD Goenka World School.

37 teams are divided into eight groups and group winners will qualify for the quarterfinals. The group stage matches will continue till September 6.

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, Chandigarh are the defending champions of the tournament and they will be hoping to defend their title this year. Sri Lanka Schools Football Association, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal are the foreign representation in the tournament.

Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground in New Delhi and G.D Goenka World School and KIIT Global School in Gurugram will be hosting the matches. The quarter-finals are scheduled for September 7 and the semi-finals will be played on September 9. The final of the tournament will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium on September 11.

Teams:

Group A

Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Golaghat, Assam

Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh

Sri Lanka Schools Football Association

Singapore International School, Mumbai (ISSO)

Group B

RMSA High School, Mizoram

Govt. Senior Secondary Smart School,Ludhiana, Punjab

C.N Vidyalaya, Kapadvanj, Gujarat

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Hansiadih, Dumka, Jharkhand (NVS)

Group C

T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur

St. Joseph’s Convent Senior Secondary School, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal

Chowbaga High School, Anandapur, West Bengal

Group D

Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand (CBSE)

DG NCC 2 Bengal Battalion, West Bengal

Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim

Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

The Air Force School, Gorakhpur

Group E

Minerva Public School, Mohali, Punjab (CISCE)

Farook Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, Kerala

Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh

The Army Public School, New Delhi

Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi (IPSC)

Group F

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, Chandigarh

Kejariwal +2 Higher Secondary Vidyalaya, Madhuwani, Bihar

Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya

St. Francis Xavier High School, Silvassa, Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli

Group G

BSC +2 High School, Bokaro, Jharkhand

Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh

Father Agnel Multipurpose High School, Salcete, Goa

PMSHRI Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School, Androth Island, Lakshadweep

Group H

Krida Prabodhini, Pune, Maharashtra

Lord Krishna Senior Secondary School, Bhuna, Haryana

Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri, New Delhi

Ebenezer High School, South Tripura, Tripura

