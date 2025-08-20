Subroto Cup 2025: Assam & Chhattisgarh play out thriller, Haryana Notches a dominant victory over Nagaland

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The second day of the prestigious Subroto Cup international football tournament brought plenty of drama and goals. The spotlight shone brightest on two matches that could not have been more different — a thrilling 2-2 deadlock between Assam’s Betkuchi High School and Chhattisgarh’s Mata Rukhmani Kanya Ashram, and a one-sided goal-fest that saw Amenity Public School, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) crush Air Force School, Kanpur 20-0.

In the Assam–Chhattisgarh clash, it was Assam who struck first. Samaina’s strike in the second minute set the tone, and Sayasree added a second in the 21st, giving Assam a dream start. But Chhattisgarh were not to be silenced.

Sushila’s poise under pressure was evident — first with a sharp equaliser in the 6th minute, and then a late goal in the 49th to bring her side level, sending the match into a tense closing phase. The final whistle blew with the scoreboard reading 2-2, a fair reflection of both sides’ fighting spirit.

Meanwhile, on another pitch, a different kind of history was being written. Amenity Public School unleashed a relentless attacking display against a hapless Air Force School side. Kamal, Sonam, Anjali, and Sonakshi all found the net multiple times as Rudrapur's girls delivered one of the biggest wins in the tournament's history.

Elsewhere, Haryana notched a confident 3-0 win over Nagaland, powered by Ruchi’s clinical hat-trick. Jharkhand, Kerala, Sri Lanka, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Bihar, and Goa also registered dominant victories, showcasing the depth of emerging football talent across regions.

As Day 2 wrapped up, the Subroto Cup continues to be a crucible of ambition, passion, and promise for India’s young footballers.

The prestigious Subroto Cup International Football Tournament kicked off its 64th edition with 106 teams, vying for top honours across three categories, Junior Boys and Girls and Sub-Junior, with matches scheduled to be hosted across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru from August 19 to September 25.

The tournament began with the Junior Girls (Under 17) category in Delhi-NCR. The Sub-Junior Boys (Under 15) category matches will be hosted in Bengaluru from September 2, while the final phase of the tournament, the Junior Boys (Under 17) category, kicks off on September 16 in Delhi-NCR.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.