Sub-jr Women's South Zone Hockey: Andhra, T.N, and Kerala win on Day 3

Kollam (Kerala), July 22 (IANS) Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala Hockey won their respective matches in the women’s category on the third day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-jr Women's South Zone Championship 2024 here on Monday.

In the first match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 8-0. Captain Jovian Defny Mj (9’, 32’, 44’) led from the front and scored a hattrick. Kowsica S (8’, 51’) also scored a couple of goals whereas Subika M (11’), Gopika R (41’) and Harita J (59’) also scored one goal each to help the team secure the victory.

In the other match of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Karnataka 3-0. For Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Patan Mujiya Begum (29’, 59’) stood out to be the top goalscorer whereas Lakshmi Pariki (12’) also scored one goal against Hockey Karnataka.

In the last match in the women’s section, Kerala Hockey won 11-0 against Le Puducherry Hockey. Parameswari Pinapothula (22’, 34’, 37’, 46’) scored the most goals in the match. Abhay Jyothi A S (19’, 48’, 57’) also scored a hattrick for her side joined by Samad Reshma (28’, 52’) who also scored a couple of goals to take the game away from Le Puducherry Hockey. Sabitha (41’) and Kaushika (43’) also scored one goal each.

