Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Mizoram, Jharkhand, M.P. and Odisha reach semis

Secunderabad (Telangana), Dec 3 (IANS) Teams from Mizoram, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha advanced to the semifinals with victories in their respective matches on the seventh day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Women's National Championship 2024 at the South Central Railways Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinal clashes played on Tuesday, Mizoram defeated Uttar Pradesh by a lone goal, Jharkhand thrashed Maharashtra 12-0, Madhya Pradesh prevailed over Haryana 3-2 while Odisha prevailed over Delhi 3-0 to seal their berths in the last-four stage. In the semifinals, M.P. will take on Mizoram while Jharkhand will play Odisha on Thursday.

Hockey Mizoram won the first quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh Hockey 1-0. Both teams displayed immense resilience in defence resulting in a deadlock till the last quarter. Hockey Mizoram were awarded a penalty stroke with ten minutes left in the game and captain Laltlanchhungi (49’) stepped up to convert and seal their victory.

In the second quarterfinal, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Maharashtra 12-0. The goal-scorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Hemrom Leoni (1’, 16’, 36’, 49’, 57’), Mundu Sukarmani (32’, 39’), Horo Thekla (42’, 53’), Rina Kullu (48’), Sanga Sugan (50’), and Manjhi Pushpa (58’).

Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a 3-2 comeback victory against Hockey Haryana in the third match of the day. Hockey Haryana scored the first goal through Diksha (13’) but Hockey Madhya Pradesh equalised when Sallu Pukhrambam (34’) scored a goal.

Rubi Rathore (50’, 59’) found the back of the net in the last quarter to grant Hockey Madhya Pradesh the lead but Hockey Haryana’s Durga (58’) restored parity as the game came to a close. In the dying minutes, Rubi Rathore scored from a penalty corner to seal victory for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The Hockey Association of Odisha seized the last spot in the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Delhi Hockey. Anjana Xaxa (36’), Lugun Shibani (57’) and Kujur Sanjna (60’) scored a goal each for the Hockey Association of Odisha in the second half to confirm their victory.

Semifinal line-up on December 5:

Hockey Madhya Pradesh v Hockey Mizoram at 0900 hrs

Hockey Jharkhand v Hockey Association of Odisha at 1100 hrs.

