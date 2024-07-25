Sub-jr Women, Men South Zone Hockey: T.N, Telangana win in women's section; A.P held to draw

Kollam (Kerala), July 25 (IANS) Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Telangana Hockey won their respective matches in the women’s category whereas Andhra Pradesh played out a draw with Kerala on Day 5 of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men South Zone Championships 2024. The day witnessed a goal-fest as Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Hockey won their respective games in other matches in the men’s section.

In the first match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-4 in a closely contested game. Skipper Jovian Defny Mj (4’, 41’, 59’) leading from the front put her team in a strong position, scoring a hattrick against the opponent.

Swathi Sharma S (27’, 46’) also joined him to take the score ahead of the opponents. In reply, Hockey Karnataka gave a tough fight to end up on the winning side but fell short. Pearlin Ponnamma A.G (53’, 55’) scored two back-to-back goals in the last quarter whereas Greeshma Ponappa P (6’) and Poorvi Ponnamma K.A (52’) also scored one goal each.

In the other match, Telangana Hockey won against Le Puducherry Hockey 4-3. Chithuru Sandeep Raj Charitra (42’, 48’) scored a couple of goals. Veena Kaligota (53’) and Captain Akula Navyashri (58’) also scored one goal each for Telangana Hockey. On the other hand, Dhivyaabharrathy (9’), Tamizhini (27’) and Deepika Dass (47’) scored one goal each for Le Puducherry Hockey to take the game close.

In the last game of the women’s category, Hockey Andhra Pradesh played a 2-2 tie against Kerala Hockey. Shaniya (7’) and Parameswari Pinapothula (25’) scored one goal each for Kerala Hockey whereas Lakshmi Pariki (36’, 52’) scored a brace in the second half to finish the match with an equal score line.

In the first match, Le Puducherry beat Karnataka 3-2. N. Nithishwaran (16’, 17’, 40’) scored a hattrick for Le Puducherry to affirm their position in the game. In reply, captain Shashith Gowda V.Y (14’) and Patil Mailaragouda (48’) scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka in the closely contested game.

In the next game, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Andhra Pradesh 2-1. Nithish J. (12’, 29’) scored for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu whereas Devara Deva Sai Yadav (48’) scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the last match of the day, Kerala won against Telangana 8-0. Bahala Suraj (16’, 44’, 55’) scored a hattrick and yet again stood out to be the top goal scorer for Kerala Hockey. Raju Bangaru (15+’, 32’) also scored two goals whereas Ekka Jiwan (12’), Lakra Aditya (38’) and Adhithyan K S (59’) scored one goal each to take the game away from Telangana Hockey.

