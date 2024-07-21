Sub Jr North Zone Hockey: Haryana reach final in men's category

Jhansi, July 21 (IANS) Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registering victories in the women’s category, while Hockey Haryana secured their place in the final of the men’s category at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on the sixth day of the 2nd HI Sub Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024.

In the first match of the day in the Women’s category, Hockey Haryana took on Hockey Himachal. Hockey Haryana won the match 2-0. For Hockey Haryana, Manjinder (12’) and Chanchal (35’) were the goalscorers.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh were up against Hockey Uttarakhand. Hockey Chandigarh won the match by 1-0.

For Hockey Chandigarh, Manpreet Kaur (43’) was the lone goalscorer.

In the last match of the day in the Women’s category, Uttar Pradesh Hockey took on Hockey Punjab. Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the match 1-0.

For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Akansha Mitra (11’) was the lone goal scorer.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s category, Hockey Haryana took on Hockey Punjab in the first Semi-final. Hockey Haryana won the match 2-0. For Hockey Haryana, Sachin (24', 57') was the goal scorer.

