Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Jharkhand, Delhi win on Day 6

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) Hockey Jharkhand and Delhi Hockey triumph secured wins in their respective fixtures on Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sector here on Saturday.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Le Puducherry Hockey with a resounding 13-0 victory. Sabian Kiro (1’, 20’, 46’, 50’) and Hemrom Tintus (4’, 38’, 48’, 58’) spearheaded the efforts while Purti Ashish Tani (36’, 60’), Ganga Topno (7’), Nicholas Topno (18’), and Sujeet Kerketta (56’) also contributed to the scoreline.

In another Pool H clash, Delhi Hockey claimed a 5-0 win over Hockey Himachal. Aryan (20’, 26’, 33’) struck thrice in quick succession, with Tashu (32’) and Natik Rana (58’) adding to Delhi Hockey’s tally as well.

The tournament is set to reach the decisive phase in the next few days with top teams set to progress to the next round.

