Sub-jr Men, Women Inter-Zone Hockey: North and East win in men's section; West, SAI Shakti top women's category

Ranchi/Narwana, Sep 2 (IANS) North Zone and East Zone registered wins in their respective matches in the men’s category while West Zone, Sai Shakti and East Zone won their matches in the women’s section on Day 2 of the 1st Hockey India Sub-junior Men and Women Inter-Zone Hockey Championships 2024 here on Monday.

In the first match of the day, North Zone defeated South Zone 3-0. Sonu (18’) opened the account for North Zone in the match. Sahil (33’) and Mohd. Atif Raynee (47’) also scored one goal each to take the game further away from South Zone in the Men’s category.

In the other match of the day, East Zone defeated West Zone 3-2 in a closely contested game. Sabian Kiro (35’, 43’, 45’) scored a hattrick to help his side East Zone end the game on the winning side. On the other hand, captain Aashir Aadil Khan (13’, 44’) scored a couple of goals for West Zone.

In the first match of the women’s category, West Zone defeated South Zone 6-0. Madhu Sidar (15’, 27’, 35’, 39’, 51’) scored five goals throughout the game and stood out to be the goal scorer. Keshar Bhabar (30’) also scored one goal for West Zone.

In the other match of the women’s category, Sai Shakti defeated Academy 3-0. Payal Sonkar (8’, 9’) scored two back-to-back goals in the first half whereas Manjinder (29’) also scored one goal to take the game away from the Academy.

In the last match of the day, East Zone defeated North Zone 6-0. Sanjana Kiro (30’, 35’) scored two goals for her side East Zone. Pushpa Manjhi (22’), Priyanka Minz (28’), Sushmita Guria (48’), and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (60’) scored one goal each to defeat their opponent North Zone.

