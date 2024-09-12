Sub Jr Boys Football National: Tripura, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh kick off campaign with win

Jorhat, Sep 12 (IANS) Tripura, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh started their group stage campaign on winning notes in the Sub-Junior Boys’ National Football Championship Tier 2 at the Jorhat Stadium on Thursday.

Tripura, who clashed with Chandigarh in Group B, displayed superb attacking prowess in the second session to win 8-1 after trailing by a goal at half time. While Naithak Jamatia scored three goals for the winners, Ayush Chakma, Poito Debbarma, Jenesis Darlong, Hamkrungha Reang and Tarun Sarkar were the other goalgetters.

In another Group B match, Haryana thrashed Andaman & Nicobar 8-0.

Sukhvinder opened the scoring early in the 5th minute, followed by Rajeev Kapoor's goal in the 23rd minute before half time. In the second half, Haryana added five more goals. Harjinder Singh found the net in the 50th minute, while Sukhvinder (65’, 67’) and Rajeev (84’, 90+2’) scored again to complete the rout.

In the opening match of Group D, Himachal Pradesh bagged all three points after drubbing Andaman & Nicobar 11-0.

Sanyam (6’, 21’), Partivan Bhalgaria (11’), Aadit Sharma (25’), Harshit Jaswal (17’, 51’, 64’), Devan Rajpoot (49’, 55’) and Aryan Heer (88’, 89’) netted the goals for Himachal Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.