Struggling Germany to enter Euro 2024 without pressure, says Musiala

Berlin, July 20 (IANS) Bayern Munich's rising star Jamal Musiala suggests that the German national team's best approach to Euro 2024 is to forget about pressure and focus on finding their rhythm and chemistry as a team.

In an interview with Xinhua, the 20-year-old emphasized that putting additional pressure on themselves won't help the struggling tournament hosts regain confidence.

According to Musiala, leaving behind recent disappointing performances is the right strategy, considering there is still ample time for the 2014 World Cup winners to get in top shape for the tournament.

The Stuttgart-born forward believes that responsibility lies with the players to utilize the upcoming season to reach their peak performance.

Reflecting on past early exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Musiala stressed that such burdens are now a thing of the past, adding that he is optimistic about the future and views "positive energy" as the most promising recipe for success in the 2024 tournament.

Rated as the German league's most valuable player by the football portal Transfermarkt, at 110 million euros, Musiala has shown dedication to his craft.

He used his vacation to engage in extra training sessions with a personal coach, demonstrating his commitment to continuous improvement.

Discussing his footballing role models, the young midfielder praised superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldinho for their passion and joy in the game.

"Everyone could see how much they love the game, always wearing a smile on their face," he said.

The four-time German champion added that he felt his best position was as No. 10 "as I can invest most in my game in the attacking midfield position."

Despite winning four Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, Musiala is determined not to rest on his laurels, adding that achieving these accolades is not the final destination for him, indicating a hunger for further success.

Having come through Chelsea's academy until the age of 16, Musiala still has a keen interest in the Premier League.

He commented on the potential transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Bayern, stating that such a move would be a perfect fit given "Kane's exceptional performance at the highest level over the past years."

