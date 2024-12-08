Stokes credits England's 'dominant cricket' for historic Test series win in NZ

Wellington, Dec 8 (IANS) England captain Ben Stokes has credited their dominating style of cricket for securing the first Test series win in New Zealand since 2008 with an emphatic 323-run win in the second Test at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

England have taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead over New Zealand, ahead of the final Test in Hamilton.

Despite Tom Blundell’s valiant hundred (115 off 102), the England bowlers were all over the home side on Day 3 as they got off to a poor start in the chase as Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes ripped through their top-order, leaving Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra walking back to the dugout for single digit scores.

Blundell, joined by Nathan Smith forged a 96-run partnership for the seventh wicket but England’s bowling arsenal proved to be too strong, bowling out the Kiwis for 259. England skipper Ben Stokes led the way with a brilliant 3-5, accompanied by a brace each from Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir that saw them clinch victory and go 2-0 up in the series.

England resumed Day 3 on 378/5 and picked up right where they left off. Joe Root made his way to his 36th Test century, before being dismissed on 106, which also saw the end of England’s innings as Stokes declared and set a mammoth 583-run target for the home side to get back on level terms.

The England captain stepped in with a blazing cameo as well, which saw him remain unbeaten on 49. Earlier in the innings, Jacob Bethell (96), Ben Duckett (92) and Harry Brook (55) contributed stylish half-centuries to take England to 427/6.

"To play the more dominant cricket over the days we have played so far," said Stokes when asked how this first away win in New Zealand for 16 years had been achieved," Stokes said in a post-match presser.

"In this Test in particular, on day one we were 43 for 4 to be here on the winning side on day three is quite phenomenal. We got bowled out in fifty overs (54.5) but we had 270 runs on the board which was a good score on that day one-wicket, and then we obviously had time left with the ball to be able to make some inroads. To score 270 and take five wickets at the end of day one (New Zealand closed on 86 for 5) really set this game up.

"We back ourselves to be able to go out there and change games and we feel that there needs to be a bit of impetus put into the game, particularly with the bat," he added.

Stokes was full of praise for Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Jacob Bethell at the post-match presser as the batters made an indelible mark on the game after England found themselves struggling at 40/4 on day 1, before Brook smashed a game-changing 123.

“Amazing to be standing here winning the series after being 40 for 4 on day one. The way Harry Brook and Olllie Pope played on day one set up this game for us. Jacob Bethell has certainly shown us what he's about and shown the world what he's about," Stokes said.

The final Test will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, from December 14.

