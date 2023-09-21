Starc is here but won’t play tomorrow, will be available later in the series, similar for Maxwell, says Pat Cummins

Mohali, Sep 21 (IANS) Australian skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday confirmed the delay in the return of Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell citing a “long list”.

Both players will miss the first match against India in Mohali on Friday. Australia arrived in India with an 18-man squad for the three-match series which will be their final World Cup tune-up.

Australia named both Starc and Maxwell in their squad for the tour of India. Notably, Starc was doing fitness drills at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali. Starc last played an ODI match when Australia toured India earlier this year in March for a three-match ODI series. Australia won the series by 2-1.

In the press conference, Cummins said, "We have got plenty of people at different stages. I am feeling pretty good, my wrist is all healed now, hundred per cent. I was running around at the nets, this afternoon. I hope to play tomorrow. Hoping to play all 3 games."

"Trying to think of a long list. Starc is here, (but) he won't play tomorrow. But hopefully, he will be available later in the series. Yeah, he won't play tomorrow. But I hope he will come on and play a part later on. He had been bowling in Sydney. He will bowl today or tomorrow. We are all tracking him. The time frame is similar for Maxwell," he added.

Pat Cummins missed the tour of South Africa due to a wrist fracture he picked up during the final Ashes Test while Steve Smith missed the series in South Africa due to a wrist tendon issue.

Mitchell Starc had groin soreness and chose to opt out of the South Africa series while Glenn Maxwell was ruled out due to an ankle issue related to his leg injury from last year.

Cumming also highlighted the series' importance ahead of the world cup and stated, it will give former champions an opportunity to figure out their ‘combination,’ including the need for a “second spinner.”

However, Cummins wanted his players to be freshened up eyeing the World Cup.

"We need to get used to these conditions, hopefully winning some. But also, we don't want to get to that first game being cooked. No doubt, we will try a few different combinations, a few different players will be tried," he added.

"But hopefully, we will structure our team similar to how we will play (At the World Cup). So, batters batting at their positions, as a captain I want to get used to how you use your bowlers here, which may be different to say South Africa or back in Australia. Does the second spin play a part? Hopefully, we will get some answers in the next few games," he added.

Australia will play a 3-match ODI series against India from 22-27 September, followed by 2 warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

Australia ODI squad for India series

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

