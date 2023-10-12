Srini’s latest flick ‘Ghost’ releases new energetic, swag-packed number ‘Fanthem’

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Director Srini’s (M. G. Srinivas) upcoming Kannada heist-action-thriller film ‘Ghost’, has released its new track ‘Fanthem’, and much like the trailer, the song is full of swag, punchy attitude, and energy.

Featuring heavy guitar riffs with a mix of industrial samples and synth-pop production, ‘Fanthem’ is just an all out anthem which is power-packed, groovy, and is filled with attitude.

Film music in South Indian cinema has increasingly been employing heavy guitar riffs as is evident from movies such as ‘Jailer’ and ‘Kantara’. As such, ‘Fanthem’ is no exception to employing a more rock based experimental approach to music, while still retaining the standard film signature.

The track’s own production seems very deliberate as the mixing choice is very restrained. The heavy usage of industrial samples is very evident in the sound design while the bass, though audible enough, is surprisingly thin and very buried in the mix.

However, this design compliments the instrumentation and the overall vocals as the track was supposed to have a more modern electronic feel to it, given the film’s aesthetic.

The vocal performance has a harsh tone which is merged with various melodic segments, and as such its catchy and anthemic vibe is highlighted perfectly.

The music video is a behind-the-scenes shot of the whole movie, showcasing the various ways in which they have shot the film while cutting to segments of the finished product, as is seen in several music videos these days.

Attitude packed, and filled with energy, ‘Fanthem’ is a sure foot-tapper and packs quite a wallop with its paunchiness.

A heist-action-thriller film with an intriguing plot and some strong VFX work, ‘Ghost’ is a grand production which is written and directed by Srini and boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Anupam Kher, Jayaram, Shiva Rajkumar, Archana Jois, Satya Prakash, and Prashant Narayanan in lead roles. The film will hit theaters on October 19, 2023.

