Sri Lankan Navy arrests nine fishermen from TN's Pudukottai

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Nine fishermen from Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing into international waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the fishermen had gone to sea for fishing in two mechanized boats from Kottaipattinam and Jagadipattanam in Pudukkottai district.

Sources Coastal Security Group (CSG) told IANS that four fishermen, N. Arun (35), G. Marudhu(42), K. Sundaram(35) and S. Selvaraj (38) had gone fishing on a mechanised boat from Kottaipattinam on September 13. They were fishing at ‘Neendantheevu’ when they were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy who had taken them for questioning at Kankesanthurai Naval base in Sri Lanka.

Another group of five fishermen, R. Kesavan (35), R. Kumar (38), R. Guna (20), Murugesan (45) and K. Muthu (43) had gone fishing from

Jegathapattinam in Pudukottai district on September 13, morning. They were also taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy from Neendantheevu and taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base for questioning.

Several Indian fishermen get arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on charges of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

While fishermen get bail after a few days of incarceration, the costly mechanised boats are seized by the Navy leading to these boats getting damaged and even destroyed.

