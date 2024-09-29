Sri Lanka thrash NZ by innings and 154 runs; clinch 2-0 series win

Galle, Sep 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka thrashed New Zealand by an innings and 154 runs to secure a resounding 2-0 series win on day four of the second Test in Galle on Sunday. With this comprehensive win, Sri Lanka improved its WTC point percentage to 55.55% and retained their third spot.

New Zealand who began the series by being at third place in the WTC standings, have now slipped down to seventh position with a 37.5% point percentage. It also means England, Bangladesh, and South Africa all jump by one place to be placed at fourth, fifth, and sixth spots respectively.

The main architects of Sri Lanka’s win at Galle were debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris, who finished with match figures of 9-203, and took 6-170 in the second innings. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya finished with 9-181 from the game, and took 18 wickets in both Tests to be named Player of the Series at an average of 21.38.

Resuming from 199/5, New Zealand tried to delay the inevitable as their overnight batters Glenn Phillips, and Tom Blundell slammed half-centuries, followed by Mitchell Santner hitting 67, but with Peiris and Jayasuriya taking out the remaining scalps, including the trio, the visitors’ were bowled out for 360 in their second innings, after being shot out for 88 in the first essay and being made to follow-on.

All-rounder Kamindu Mendis was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 182, as Sri Lanka amassed 602/5 declared, which was enough for them to get a massive win. Sri Lanka’s third win on the trot means they have a golden opportunity to secure their first-ever WTC Final, to be held at Lord’s next year.

Sri Lanka’s upcoming WTC series are against South Africa (away, two Tests), and Australia (home, two Tests). A win in all of these games can see them further improve their point percentage to 69.23. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to recover the lost ground through their upcoming three-match tour of India, happening from October 16 to November 5 in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.