Sri Lanka T20 World Cup players return home after early exit

Colombo, June 19 (IANS) After the exit from the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA, Sri Lankan squad has returned home and left the Bandaranaike International Airport amidst tight security on Wednesday.

Special security forces had been deployed inside and outside at the Bandaranaike International Airport as Wanindu Haranga's side arrived via EK -650 Emirates flights from Dubai on Wednesday morning.

Instead of the usual Arrival passage at the BIA, the team members used a special VIP "Silk Route" Lounge, which cost USD 50 per person, an Airport spokesman said.

Speaking to the media, captain Hasaranga said that the team was eliminated at the first round itself as its performance was not up to the standard.

"We know what happened to us. We failed in batting, bowling and fielding. As the captain and as a player I am really sorry about this," Hasaranga said.

Following defeats by South Africa and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka's hopes of advancing to the next round were dashed when their match against Nepal was abandoned due to heavy rain in Florida. Their sole victory was against the Netherlands in their last group stage match.

After the disastrous end of their ICC T20 World Cup campaign, Sri Lanka will face India, which is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for three ODIs and as many as T20Is.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.