Sri Lanka, Singapore to strengthen security ties

Colombo, Aug 22 (IANS) Visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has discussed on strengthening security and defence ties with Singapore.

President Wickremesinghe, who is on two-day official visit to Singapore, discussed on "amplifying security and defence collaboration between the two nations," the President Media Division (PMD) said on Monday in a statement.

The discussions between Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and President Wickremesinghe had stressed the paramount importance of strengthening security partnerships in the South Asian region.

They had highlighted the necessity for consistent communication and coordination to effectively address common security concerns, the PMD added.

"Both nations are set to harness their respective strengths to create a synergistic partnership that enhances the security landscape in the region."

During his visit on Monday, the Sri Lanka President also met his Singaporean President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

Yacob said in a note on her official Facebook page that the two leaders had

fruitful discussions, covering food security, renewable energy and regional economic cooperation, among others.

"Our friendship is anchored by strong people-to-people ties and cooperation across various sectors. There is much scope to deepen our ties. I wish President Wickremesinghe a productive visit in Singapore," she noted in her post.

