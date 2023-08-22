1 Israeli killed, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in West Bank

Jerusalem, Aug 22 (IANS) An Israeli woman was killed, and a man was badly injured by a Palestinian gunman in a drive-by attack in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

The couple was fatally shot by the gunman from a passing vehicle while driving a car outside the Jewish settlement of Beit Hagai, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, the military said on Monday in a statement.

The woman in her 40s died shortly after sustaining deadly gunshot wounds, and the injured man in his 40s was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said in a statement.

A six-year-old girl was also in the car but sustained no injuries, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported.

The military said a manhunt for the suspect is underway, and "blockades have been set up in the area".

The incident occurred amid a flare-up of tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, an Israeli father and his son were shot dead in a carwash near the Palestinian town of Hawara. The killing followed an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, during which Israeli forces killed a Palestinian militant and shot a health worker.

