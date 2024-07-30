Sri Lanka name Charith Asalanka captain for ODIs against India, Madushanka gets maiden call-up

Colombo, July 30 (IANS) Sri Lanka have named Charith Asalanka as captain, replacing Kusal Mendis ahead of the three-match series against India, starting on August 2. Asalanka was earlier appointed as the T20I captain after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped down from the role following Sri Lanka's early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Asalanka's promotion to T20I captain was anticipated following Hasaranga's resignation, but the change in ODI leadership was somewhat surprising, especially given that Mendis had held the position for a short time. Under Mendis' captaincy, Sri Lanka won six of the eight completed ODIs including five consecutive home matches against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, but lost 2-1 away to Bangladesh.

Nonetheless, Asalanka has been one of Sri Lanka's most consistent ODI batters, boasting an average of 43.59 and a strike rate of 90 across 52 innings. Test batter Nishan Madushka, 24, has received his maiden ODI call-up. Additionally, Akila Dananjaya and Chamika Karunaratne have been recalled to the squad.

Seamers Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando, who were added to the T20I squad after the exclusions of Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara, will also feature in the ODI series. Left arm spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage has been included as well.

The remainder of the squad is largely as expected. Chameera remains sidelined due to illness, and Thushara is out with a fractured thumb. Alongside Madushanka and Asitha, Matheesha Pathirana is the only other specialist seamer, which is reasonable given that the Stadium in Colombo, where the matches will be held, is known for its spin-friendly conditions.

Consequently, Lahiru Kumara and Pramod Madushan, who played in Sri Lanka's recent ODI series against Bangladesh, have not been selected.

In terms of spin options, Sri Lanka have a wealth of choices with Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dananjaya, and Wellalage available. Kamindu Mendis and Asalanka can also contribute part-time spin.

The top order is expected to include Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Mendis. Kusal Perera, despite some strong recent T20 performances, has not been included. The middle order will likely feature Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, and Kamindu Mendis, with captain Asalanka likely batting at No. 5.

Sri Lanka squad for ODIs against India: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.

