Sri Lanka to further increase weekly fuel quota from August

Colombo, July 21 (IANS) Sri Lanka has decided to increase the fuel quota for vehicles again next month, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Wijesekera told the media on Thursday that the decision was taken after evaluating fuel stocks and needs.

The Minister said in a Twitter message that the fuel cargo plan and supply for the next six months was reviewed with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fuel import plans, refinery operations, refinery upgrade proposals, QR quotas, storage capacity, stock automation, agreements with fuel stations, and distribution were reviewed and discussed, he added.

Sri Lanka introduced the fuel quota last year following difficulties in purchasing adequate quantities of fuel due to foreign reserve shortages.

The quota has already been increased twice this year.

