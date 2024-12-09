Sreeleela shares a peek into her ‘selfie turned video’

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actress Sreeleela, who has created a tizzy with her performance in the song “Kissik” from the film “Pushpa: The Rule”, has shared a glimpse into her “selfie turned video”.

Sreeleela took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video , where she is seen looking away from the camera and talking to someone. She is also seen looking into the lens briefly as she fixes her hair.

The actress is seen wearing a white shirt paired with a drizzle of gold jewelry. For the background score, she chose the number “La la la” by Naughty Boy and Sam Smith.

For the caption, Sreeleela wrote: “Selfie turned video with conversations be like.”

The 23-year-old actress has predominantly worked in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She began her career as a child artist in 2017, before playing a leading role in the 2019 Kannada film Kiss, and then starred in the Telugu films Pelli SandaD. She was later seen in 2022’s “Dhamaka”.

Talking about “Kissik” from the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster, it features vocals by Lothika and Subhalakshmi.

On December 3, Arjun lauded Sreeleela, and said that the actress has got a bright future.

The icon said: "What a cute girl, She is so cute! She has a bright future, and I wish you all the best, Sreeleela. For this generation, you are an inspiration to all Telugu girls”.

He further mentioned that in this generation, Sreeleela is the first star Telugu girl to bring pride.

The star added: "I wholeheartedly wish that you take us all to even greater heights. Amma, you should make us all proud”.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar.

It also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ arrived in cinemas on December 5.

