Sr Men's National Hockey: Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Assam, Manipur win on Day 6

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) State teams from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Assam and Manipur secured victories in their respective fixtures on Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Hockey Punjab defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 8-0 in Pool A. Gurjinder Singh (8’, 11’), Surdarshan Singh (38’, 39’) and Pardeep Singh (42’, 50’) all scored two goals each. Jobanpreet Singh (14’) and Gursahibjit Singh (44’) also contributed goals for Hockey Punjab.

In Pool B, Hockey Haryana defeated Telangana Hockey 5-1. Joginder Singh (32’, 48’) led the attack for Hockey Haryana along with goals from Pankaj (29’), Deepak (35’), and Rajinder Singh (37’). Venkatesh Telugu (58’) scored a late goal for Telangana Hockey.

In Pool F, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 11-1. Captain Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (14’, 39’, 50’) led the charge with a hat-trick while Faraz Mohd. (30’, 57’) netted twice. Vishnukant Singh (13’), Atul Deep (16’), Chandan Singh (22’), Iktidar Ishrat (40’), Arun Sahani (52’) and Jay Prakash Patel (60’) also added to the scoreline for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Karanjit Singh (8’) scored the only goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir that gave them an early lead.

In another Pool F clash, Delhi Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 6-1. Nitesh (22’, 41’, 44’) scored a hat-trick, while Dheeraj Vats (4’, 28’) secured a brace. Additionally, Govind Singh Bisht (19’) also found the back of the net for Delhi Hockey. For Kerala Hockey, Rishabh Anand Kushwaha (41’) was the sole goal scorer.

Assam Hockey registered a 4-1 victory over Hockey Bihar in Pool H. For Assam Hockey, Abdul Qadir (10’, 30’, 40’) claimed three goals and Aniket Tiwari (44’) also made his way to the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Hockey Bihar’s Captain, Kumar Ravi (21’) scored once in the second quarter.

Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Bengal 3-1 in Pool H. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (39’) gave Manipur Hockey the lead before Nilakanta Sharma (45’) and Cyril Lugun (55’) added goals as well. Nitish Neupane (51’) was the sole scorer for Hockey Bengal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.