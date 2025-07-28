Sunil Gavaskar Controversy: Indian Legend Blasts Ben Stokes; Issues Serious Message to Gill

Since the English cricket team introduced the concept of Bazball to test cricket, they have consistently demonstrated a strong belief in either winning or losing. Multiple instances have happened where they lost in bizarre fashion when their bullish attempt to win a match failed. England had also won many matches in this process.

But they have never really drawn test matches, and this was where Ben Stokes and his team got hurt when the Indian batsmen duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar denied a certain victory for them. It's safe to say that Ben Stokes' team dominated the fourth test match, held in Manchester, for four days or more.

Sunil Gavaskar's Explosive Comments on Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill

However, they fell short of the Indian promise of not giving up until the very end. Right from KL Rahul and Shubman Gill to Sundar and Jadeja, Indian batsmen stood like a wall that cannot be breached, and this was where frustration got the better of Ben Stokes. With close to an hour to go for the end of Day five, and Jadeja and Sundar close to reaching their respective hundreds, Stokes made sure to walk all the way from his fielding position, extending his right hand to Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja denied the same, and the moment was where the English side showed their worst possible faces to the world. Proud bearers of the term "Spirit of Cricket," the English side completely lost their composure, and with a sense of entitlement—perhaps stemming from their claim to have invented the sport—Stokes, Harry Brook, and others began mocking the Indian batsmen at the crease.

This behavior was what angered Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian batsman who left an indelible mark in test cricket. Gavaskar noted that the English lost the match after scoring almost 670 runs in the first innings. Sunil bluntly questioned Ben Stokes' decision to continue playing until England had established a lead of 311 runs. He asked why England didn't declare at a 240- or 250-run lead.

The legendary Indian batsman also talked about Shubhan Gill and stated that the captain was too polite to ask these things, and if he were in Gill's place, he certainly would have asked the same.