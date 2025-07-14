Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap Divorce: Combined Net Worth, Marriage Year, Kids, Love Story, and More!

Sports fans in India received a concerning update last night as popular badminton player Saina Nehwal announced her separation from husband and fellow player Parupalli Kashyap. Their love story, rooted in friendship, came to an end after seven years of togetherness.

In a formal and straightforward statement on social media, Saina Nehwal announced her separation from Kashyap, explaining that life sometimes takes people in different directions, which is why she chose to part ways with the former badminton player.

What's intriguing to note is that a few hours before Saina Nehwal's separation confirmation, Kashyap put up an Instagram story where he could be seen spending quality time with friends. Although the reason for their separation remains unknown, Saina expressed her gratitude for their time together as a couple. In 2018, Saina and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot.

Both Saina and Parupalli Kashyap were successful badminton players, having represented India at the highest level. Both trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy from a very young age and have known each other for years. Kashyap won the gold medal at the Commonwealth games back in 2014, and created a record by becoming the first Indian in 32 years to secure gold at the games.

Saina, on the other hand, managed to win the Olympic bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic games in China. She also remained the no. 1 badminton player in the world for a long time. The couple made a good living due to their success and popularity in the sport.

With multiple endorsements and sponsorships to her name, Saina Nehwal reportedly has a net worth of around $5 million, and Kashyap, on the other hand, has a net worth of around $1.5 million. While Saina briefly transitioned into politics, her earnings peaked in 2018 where they touched more than Rs.17 crores.

Coming to Kashyap, he focuses on badminton coaching and is dedicated to mentoring young students and making them champions of the sport. In their six years of being together as a married couple, neither Saina Nehwal nor Parupalli Kashyap has kids.

For her incredible contributions to the sport, Saina Nehwal received the Padma Bhushan award, one of the highest civilian honors in the country, alongside the Khel Ratna.