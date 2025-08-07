A Peek into Mohammed Siraj’s Luxury Car Collection: Inside the Oval Hero’s Garage

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, who has made a name for himself on the cricket field with his fiery performances, is now turning heads off the field with his growing collection of luxury cars. The recent addition to his enviable garage is the high-end Range Rover Vogue, cementing his love for powerful and stylish machines.

A Look Inside Siraj’s High-End Garage

Range Rover Vogue – Siraj’s New Pride

Siraj’s newest acquisition, the Range Rover Vogue, is a premium SUV known for its muscular performance and plush interiors. Featuring a 3-liter diesel mild-hybrid engine, the vehicle churns out an impressive 346 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, propelling it from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. With a top speed of 234 km/h and a starting price of ₹2.36 crore, this car represents the perfect blend of elegance and brute strength.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class – A Statement of Sophistication

Also sitting in Siraj’s fleet is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the gold standard of luxury sedans. Available in both petrol and diesel variants, the car offers a balanced mix of performance and comfort, with power outputs ranging from 282 to 362 bhp. Prices start at ₹1.77 crore, and the vehicle boasts top-tier features including leather upholstery, advanced infotainment, and cutting-edge safety tech.

BMW 5 Series – Sporty Meets Executive

Siraj’s taste for performance continues with the BMW 5 Series, known for its agile handling and premium finish. This executive sedan is offered in petrol and diesel options, with power figures ranging between 190 to 261 bhp, and is priced from ₹74 lakh. Its sleek design and technology-laden cabin make it a perfect everyday luxury ride.

Toyota Fortuner – Rugged and Reliable

Proving his practical side, Siraj also owns the Toyota Fortuner, a tough SUV that’s equally comfortable on city roads and rugged terrains. It offers two engine options—a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel—delivering up to 201 bhp. The SUV is priced between ₹33.43 lakh and ₹42.60 lakh.

Mahindra Thar – A Gift with Sentimental Value

Perhaps the most emotional vehicle in Siraj’s garage is the Mahindra Thar, gifted to him by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra following India’s historic Test series win in Australia in 2021. More than just an off-roader, the Thar stands as a symbol of Siraj’s rise from humble beginnings to international cricket stardom.

A Symbol of Success and Style

Mohammed Siraj’s growing car collection is more than just a display of wealth—it reflects his journey, hard work, and taste for excellence. From rugged off-roaders to ultra-luxury sedans, his garage mirrors both his roots and his rise. With his cricketing career on a high, fans can expect his automotive lineup to keep getting better and bolder.