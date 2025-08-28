Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League Final 2025: When, Where and How to Watch Live?

India’s pride, javelin ace Neeraj Chopra, is set to light up the global stage as he competes in the Diamond League Final 2025 at Zurich’s iconic Letzigrund Stadium. The finale spans August 27 and 28, with Chopra’s javelin event scheduled for the evening of August 28.

When Can You Watch Neeraj Chopra Live at Diamond League 2025?

Chopra will be in action at 11:15 PM IST on August 28, taking on world class athletes in a high stakes battle for the Diamond Trophy. While there is no television broadcast in India for this event, fans can catch the entire competition live on the Wanda Diamond League’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page, which will stream the Zurich finale.

Chopra’s journey to this point has been remarkable. He entered the season with a strong showing, crossing the prestigious 90 metre mark earlier in the year and clinching victories in Paris and Ostrava. Even after skipping the Brussels leg, his consistent performances were enough to secure him a place in the Zurich final.

The competition will not be easy. Chopra will face tough rivals including Germany’s Julian Weber and Grenada’s Anderson Peters, both of whom are capable of producing big throws under pressure.

What makes this final even more significant is that victory comes with more than just prestige. The winner will also earn a wildcard entry into the 2025 World Championships, raising the stakes for all participants.

For millions of Indian fans, Neeraj Chopra’s throw at Zurich represents not only sporting excellence but also a moment of collective pride. His every attempt will be watched with bated breath as he aims to etch his name once again in global athletics history.