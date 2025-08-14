Meet Saaniya Chandok, Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter-in-Law To-Be: Arjun Tendulkar's Faincee

Aug 14, 2025, 12:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, 25, is reportedly engaged to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Saaniya Chandok. Saaniya serves as Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a pet nutrition and welfare company. The low-key event, which took place yesterday, caught many by surprise, with minimal media coverage.

Saaniya hails from a prominent business family with decades of success in Mumbai and neighbouring states. She is the granddaughter of well-known businessman Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group — a leading name in India’s hospitality and food & beverage industry. The group’s ventures include Kwality ice cream, The Brooklyn Creamery, and the luxury InterContinental Marine Drive hotel.

Reportedly a close friend of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, Saaniya has been acquainted with the Tendulkar family for some time. The engagement


