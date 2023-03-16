Meet IPL 2023 Captains
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season league stage is planned to begin on March 31, 2023, and run through May 21, 2023. In the 16th season of the IPL, ten teams will compete in a home-and-away format in the league stage, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs - Eliminator, two Qualifiers, and the Final. A total of 74 matches will be played at 12 different locations. While the league phase ends on May 21, the Eliminator, Qualification, and Finals will complete on May 28.
Captains in IPL 2023:
CSK - MS Dhoni
MI - Rohit Sharma
RCB - Faf Du Plessis
GT - Hardik Pandya
KKR - Shreyas Iyer
RR - Sanju Samson
LSG - KL Rahul
PBKS - Shikhar Dhawan
SRH - Aiden Markram
DC - David Warner
Also Read: IPL 2023: Fans Thank Virat Kohli For Motivating Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Team