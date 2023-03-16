Meet IPL 2023 Captains

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season league stage is planned to begin on March 31, 2023, and run through May 21, 2023. In the 16th season of the IPL, ten teams will compete in a home-and-away format in the league stage, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs - Eliminator, two Qualifiers, and the Final. A total of 74 matches will be played at 12 different locations. While the league phase ends on May 21, the Eliminator, Qualification, and Finals will complete on May 28.

Captains in IPL 2023:

CSK - MS Dhoni

MI - Rohit Sharma

RCB - Faf Du Plessis

GT - Hardik Pandya

KKR - Shreyas Iyer

RR - Sanju Samson

LSG - KL Rahul

PBKS - Shikhar Dhawan

SRH - Aiden Markram

DC - David Warner

