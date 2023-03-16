IPL 2023: Fans Thank Virat Kohli For Motivating Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Team

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their winless record in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Wednesday, March 15, with a five-wicket victory against UP Warriorz (UPW).

RCB bowled brilliantly in the first innings, limiting UPW to 135 runs due to Ellyse Perry's three-wicket haul. Sophie Devine and Shobana Asha both contributed two wickets each. In response, the RCB was once again in trouble after losing two wickets in rapid succession. Kanika Ahuja, on the other hand, hit a magnificent knock to get the Royal Challengers home with two overs to spare.

Bangalore fans were overjoyed following their first victory of the season. They praised Virat Kohli for motivating the players ahead of the match.

Here are the tweets:

Heather Knight said "Virat Kohli walked into their team room this afternoon, had a lovely talk with the whole RCB team. He motivated all of us". #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBW #RCBWvsUPW https://t.co/7ZrQhBUhBU pic.twitter.com/Cgupip0xvR — Shamsi (MSH) 🥺😍 (@ShamsiHaidri) March 15, 2023

The leader Virat kohli meet RCB girls before match and we know what they have done ❤🙌. #RCBvUPW #RCBW pic.twitter.com/51MBdmzstR — Shamsi (MSH) 🥺😍 (@ShamsiHaidri) March 15, 2023

