IPL Finale Fills Up Deep Pockets for KKR

The adrenaline-pumping season of the Indian Premier League 2024 came to an end in the final after the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sun Risers Hyderabad in the final at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. KKR, as prize money, took a staggering Rs 20 crore and the IPL trophy home.

The defeated SRH won the runner-up trophy and took home Rs 12.5 crore as prize money. Contenders: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will receive Rs 7 crore for the 3rd position, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will receive Rs 6.5 crore for the 4th position. Orange cap holder Virat Kohli will receive 15 lakhs for being the leading run-scorer (741 runs in 15 matches). And Purple Cap Holder Harshal Patel will receive Rs 10 lakhs for taking the most wickets (24 in 10 games).

Ten teams representing different cities fought hard and fast in 74 matches to end yet another nail-biting season. Although fans saw the big guys, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), fall before qualifying for the playoffs, teams like SRH, KKR, RCB, and RR concluded the final stages of the season with a great display of sportsmanship, dedication, teamwork, and intellectual strategies.