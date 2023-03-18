IND vs AUS: Athiya Shetty Reacts To KL Rahul's Match WInning Knock

IND vs AUS ODI: India won the first ODI match against Australia on Saturday and take a 1-0 lead. KL Rahul's magnificent innings helped Team India win the opening ODI against Australia by five wickets on Friday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (March 17). Virat Kohli (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) failed to score runs while Rahul played superb innings of 75* off 91 balls to lead India to a five-wicket victory against Australia in the opening ODI of a three-match ODI series on Friday.

The right-hander batted came when India was 16/3, and the hosts subsequently lost two more wickets with only 83 runs on the board while pursuing 189 runs to win. Rahul took over and contributed more than 100 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (45*) to get the team over the line in 40 overs.

After Rahul led Team India to a 5-wicket victory over Australia, his wife, Bollywood actress-model Athiya Shetty praised her husband's efforts. She shared a picture of Rahul and Jadeja on her Instagram story and wrote “To the most resilient person I know...@klrahul.”

